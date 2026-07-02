TikTok settles with teenager ahead of social media addiction trial

Culver City, California - TikTok settled a lawsuit with a teenager just weeks before the company was set to go to trial in a second landmark case over whether social media companies are responsible for the harms their products might cause.

TikTok reached a settlement with a teenager who accused the social media company of harming his mental health. © SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

The 15-year-old Florida teenager, identified only by his initials R.K.C., has accused four social media companies of harming his mental health and previously reached a settlement agreement with YouTube on June 23.

This leaves only Meta and Snapchat as defendants in the trial, which is scheduled to begin July 27 in Los Angeles.

"We can confirm that a settlement in principle has been reached with TikTok," law firm Morgan & Morgan, which represents the teenager, told AFP on Wednesday without specifying the terms.

TikTok also previously settled a similar case, the first of its kind, in January before the trial started.

This second trial, to be held in a Los Angeles courtroom, is considered another benchmark for how thousands of social media addiction lawsuits could play out in the US.

The Florida teenager claims that years of compulsive social media use contributed to severe psychological disorders – anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts – for which he is still receiving treatment.

"These social media companies have been strategizing for years to hook children early and maximize their usage with insidious features like autoplay and infinite scroll, all with the aim of increasing profits at the expense of the mental health of our youth," the plaintiff's attorneys at Morgan & Morgan said in a statement after settling with YouTube.