Elon Musk's X adds major new feature in push to become "everything app"

Washington DC - Elon Musk 's social media app X on Monday began offering its X Money banking service to all US subscribers of its paid Premium and Premium+ tiers, part of the multi-billionaire's ambition to turn the site into an "everything app."

X will now offer its banking service to all paid US subscribers. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The rollout widens access to a product that had been available since late June as a test to a limited group of top-tier subscribers.

X Money lets users hold deposits, send peer-to-peer payments, pay bills, transfer money by wire, and mail checks without leaving the X app.

Deposits are held at Cross River Bank, a New Jersey-based lender that is used by several financial-technology apps, and are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to $250,000.

Musk has said for years that he wants X to resemble China's WeChat.

WeChat, a single app for messaging, shopping and payments, is a pillar of consumer spending in China.

A post by X Money said deposits would earn an annual percentage yield of up to 6%.

This was well above the roughly 4-5% offered by the most competitive US high-yield savings accounts and far above the near-zero rates at large traditional banks.

Premium+ subscribers can earn the top rate directly, while Premium users must meet direct-deposit requirements, according to the company.

Cross River described the launch as the first government-insured banking platform in the United States built on a social network.