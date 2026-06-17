Elon Musk's X platform faces new competition from European site W

Brussels, Belgium - As Europe pushes for more tech sovereignty, social network W believes it has the X -factor to win users away from other platforms: it's European.

A new social media network called W is calling Elon Musk's X. © Collage: NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP & Allison ROBBERT / AFP

The competitor to Elon Musk's X platform was announced in January, but it will be available to the public initially by invitation in the coming days and weeks.

At a launch event in Brussels, the company touted that top officials, including EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde, as well as EU institutions and media groups, were using W.

Based in Sweden, the company has dozens of investors, such as entrepreneurs and executives from across Europe, including Britain, France, and Switzerland.

The tech team is based in Ukraine, CEO Anna Zeiter said.

Zeiter said the company wanted to create a space where humans interacted more with each other than AI bots, and under European control.

"Social media are coming from other countries outside of Europe. We are giving away the revenue. We are giving away our data. We are giving away our attention," she said.

W is not the only fledgling network seeking to capitalise on rising transatlantic tensions under President Donald Trump since his return last year.

There are also Bulle (French for "bubble"), Eurosky, Monnett – a hybrid of TikTok and Instagram, planned for release in July – and eYou.