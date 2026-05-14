Amnesty calls for "war crimes" probe into Israeli destruction of south Syria homes

Damascus, Syria - Amnesty International said on Thursday that the Israeli army's destruction of civilian homes in southern Syria since the fall of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad should be investigated as "war crimes."

Smoke billows above the Syrian Governorate of Quneitra during Israeli bombardment on December 9, 2024. © JALAA MAREY / AFP

Israel moved its forces into a UN-patrolled demilitarized zone on the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights after Assad's December 2024 toppling by Islamist forces.

It has also launched hundreds of strikes on Syria and carries out regular incursions into the country's south where it demands a demilitarized zone.

"The Israeli military's deliberate destruction of civilian homes" in southern Syria's Quneitra province since December 2024 "with no absolute military necessity, should be investigated as war crimes," Amnesty said in a statement.

"Israel has an obligation to make reparations for these serious violations of international humanitarian law," the rights group added.

Amnesty said that the day Assad fell, Israeli forces entered three villages and towns in the UN-demilitarized zone in Quneitra province, "conducting home raids and ordering residents to leave."

"Over the following six months, the Israeli military destroyed or damaged at least 23 civilian structures in three villages," Amnesty said, adding that witnesses described the buildings as "their and their neighbors' homes."