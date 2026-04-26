East Jerusalem's Palestinian residents anguished as homes demolished to make way for biblical park

Jerusalem - Yusra Qwaider is 97 years old, bedridden, and helpless: within days, bulldozers from the Jerusalem municipality will come to tear down the home she's lived in for over 50 years.

Arab-Israeli member of the Israeli parliament Ahmed Tibi meets elderly Palestinian resident Yusra Qwaider in the neighborhood of Silwan during a tour by diplomats and media members in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on April 23, 2026. © ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP

If the demolition in the Al-Bustan neighborhood goes ahead, it will be the third time she's lost her home – this time to make way for an archaeology and tourism park in the Silwan area just outside the Old City.

"I don't know what to do... I want to stay in my home," she told AFP from her bed in the house where she lives with 12 family members that the municipality says is illegal.

"When it was built in 1970, there were no permits. We have tried every legal avenue," said her son Mohammed Qwaider, his face a picture of angst.

Israeli NGO Ir Amim says demolitions in Al-Bustan have increased "dramatically" since October 2023, with the threat hanging over "the vast majority" of its 115 homes.

So far this year, 17 homes have been razed, compared with 13 in 2025 and 24 the year before, said the NGO, which works for an "equitable" sharing of the city.

It blamed the acceleration on a "sudden decision" by the municipality to halt talks with residents over "a proper housing solution for the area."

Thousands of homes in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem were built without permits, which its Palestinian residents say are almost impossible to obtain.

The municipality did not immediately respond to a request for comment.