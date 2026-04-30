Gaza flotilla activists say they were "illegally surrounded" by Israeli military boats near Greece
Crete, Greece - The organizers of a flotilla carrying activists aiming to break through an Israeli blockade in Gaza said Thursday their vessels were surrounded by Israeli "military boats."
The flotilla, made up of more than 50 boats, set sail in recent weeks from Marseille in France, Barcelona in Spain, and Syracuse in Italy.
In a post to X overnight, the Global Sumud Flotilla said that Israeli military boats had "illegally surrounded the flotilla in international waters and threatened kidnapping and violence."
"Communications with 11 vessels have been lost," the organization added.
The flotilla is currently off the coast of Greece, near Crete, according to the organization's live tracking on its website.
"Our boats were approached by military speedboats, self-identified as 'Israel,' pointing lasers and semi-automatic assault weapons ordering participants to the front of the boats and to get on their hands and knees," the organization added.
"Boat communications are being jammed and a SOS was issued."
Israel repeatedly blocks Gaza flotilla boats
In late 2025, a flotilla of about 50 boats, composed of political figures and activists such as Sweden's Greta Thunberg, was boarded by the Israeli navy – illegally according to the organizers and Amnesty International.
The crew members were arrested and expelled by Israel. After the mission, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition condemned the alleged rape and sexual assault of international volunteers by Israeli police and prison officials and called for an independent investigation.
The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.
Cover photo: JOSEP LAGO / AFP