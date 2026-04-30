Gaza flotilla activists say they were "illegally surrounded" by Israeli military boats near Greece

Crete, Greece - The organizers of a flotilla carrying activists aiming to break through an Israeli blockade in Gaza said Thursday their vessels were surrounded by Israeli "military boats."

Boats of a new humanitarian flotilla bound for the Gaza Strip make a symbolic leave from Barcelona's Port Vell on April 12, 2026. © JOSEP LAGO / AFP

The flotilla, made up of more than 50 boats, set sail in recent weeks from Marseille in France, Barcelona in Spain, and Syracuse in Italy.

In a post to X overnight, the Global Sumud Flotilla said that Israeli military boats had "illegally surrounded the flotilla in international waters and threatened kidnapping and violence."

"Communications with 11 vessels have been lost," the organization added.

The flotilla is currently off the coast of Greece, near Crete, according to the organization's live tracking on its website.

"Our boats were approached by military speedboats, self-identified as 'Israel,' pointing lasers and semi-automatic assault weapons ordering participants to the front of the boats and to get on their hands and knees," the organization added.

"Boat communications are being jammed and a SOS was issued."