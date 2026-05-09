Gazans stranded in West Bank say they have "no home left"

West Bank - Under the bleachers of a West Bank stadium, a dozen men from Gaza live in a former changing room, blocked from returning home by Israel's siege that erupted more than two and a half years ago.

Sameer Abu Salah stands at the entrance of his tent at an encampment in Nablus Football Stadium on May 7, 2026. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP

Among those stranded is Sameer Abu Salah (54), who had been working odd jobs in Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv, where wages are far higher than in his home city of Khan Younis in Gaza.

He had then gone to Nablus, in the north of the occupied West Bank, where he is now trapped.

"I entered (Israel) only four days before the war," he said from the little space he had set up under the stands of Nablus city stadium.

"I was respected and honored. Then the war happened," he added.

Abu Salah now makes a living collecting and reselling recyclables, sending money to his family after losing two sons to Israeli airstrikes.

"Look at me now – I live in a tent. We used to live with dignity, while here we've been thrown aside like dogs," he said.

Abu Salah, who is "obsessed with cleanliness," has made the most of his situation: he fashioned a dresser out of cardboard boxes and decorated his walls with Palestinian flags and a portrait of historic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat he found during his street sweeps.

Counting all those stranded is difficult, but the Palestinian Authority's labor ministry said in March it had provided cash assistance to 4,605 Gazans stuck in the West Bank.

Though leaving the city's boundaries is tolerated, the men under the bleachers still fear it, citing friends who were stopped at an Israeli army checkpoint and sent back to Gaza.