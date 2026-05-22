Gaza's catastrophic humanitarian situation continues to raise alarms

New York, New York - More than six months after the United Nations endorsed a peace plan in Gaza , the humanitarian situation there remains catastrophic, three global NGOs said Thursday, calling on Israel to respect its obligations.

A Palestinian man carries a toddler amid makeshift shelters in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 21, 2026. © BASHAR TALEB / AFP

Major gaps remain between Israel's commitments and the reality facing Palestinians, representatives for Oxfam, Save the Children, and Refugees International told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.

"Israel continues to deny most experienced aid groups from bringing in essential supplies, like pipes to fix water systems, shelters, materials and medical supplies at the levels needed," Oxfam America President Abby Maxman said.

"This is despite promises of reconstruction, economic development, and long-term prosperity," she said.

Violence has also continued unabated, with relentless Israeli strikes, according to Teresa Soldner, an American surgeon who recently returned from Gaza.

"Trauma patients continued to arrive every single day that I was in Gaza," Soldner said. "I think that the Palestinian healthcare establishment has been absolutely decimated."