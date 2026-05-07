Israel accused of creating "manufactured malnutrition crisis" in Gaza

Geneva, Switzerland - Doctors Without Borders on Thursday accused Israel of having deliberately restricted food and aid in Gaza , creating a "manufactured malnutrition crisis" with particularly devastating impacts on infants and pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Displaced children stand on the rubble of destroyed houses as they watch the food being prepared on the rooftop of the house of Palestinian sisters Lina Zeid (l.) and Aya Zeid, who distribute food as a charity in the Al-Tuam area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, on May 6, 2026. © OMAR AL-QATTAA / AFP

The report also examined what it said was the harm done by the US and Israeli-backed private organization set up last year to largely replace UN distribution of aid in Gaza.

The medical charity, known by its French acronym MSF, based its case on an analysis of the situation between late 2024 and early 2026 at four health facilities it supports in the Gaza Strip.

That analysis showed significantly higher levels of prematurity and mortality among infants born to malnourished mothers, and spikes in miscarriages, it said.

MSF linked these outcomes with Israel's blockade of essential goods and attacks on civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities.

"Insecurity, displacement, restrictions on aid, and limited access to food and medical care have had devastating consequences for maternal and newborn health," the charity said in a statement.

The situation remained "extremely fragile," despite a ceasefire in place since last October after two years of devastating conflict, it warned.

MSF called on the Israeli authorities to allow the unhindered entry of assistance and supplies into Gaza immediately.

"The malnutrition crisis is entirely manufactured," Merce Rocaspana, MSF's medical referent for emergencies, said in the statement.

Before the October 2023, "malnutrition in Gaza was almost non-existent," she said.