Israel and Lebanon agree to conditional ceasefire after Washington talks

Washington DC - Israel and Lebanon agreed Wednesday to implement a ceasefire but said it would require a "complete cessation" of fire by Hezbollah, according to a joint statement after US-led talks in Washington.

Israel's Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, State Department Chief of Staff Daniel Holler, US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, and Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh attend a meeting between Israeli and Lebanese delegations hosted at the State Department in Washington DC on June 3, 2026. © OLIVER CONTRERAS / AFP

The two sides, which do not have formal diplomatic relations, also agreed to create "pilot zones" in which the Lebanese armed forces "will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors."

The development came despite continued cross-border attacks earlier in the day, with Hezbollah saying it targeted Israeli troops and Israeli strikes killing at least 10 people in southern Lebanon.

Just hours after the agreement was announced, air raid alarms sounded in northern Israel with a "suspicious aerial target" identified without causing any casualties.

The joint statement said the ceasefire was "contingent on a complete cessation" of fire by Hezbollah as well as evacuation of the group's operatives from southern Lebanon.

The meetings in Washington were the fourth round of direct talks by Lebanese and Israeli diplomats since March 2, when Hezbollah renewed attacks against Israel in support of Iran.

Both sides will meet for more talks the week of June 22, the statement said, "with a view toward reaching a comprehensive agreement."