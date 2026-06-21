Israel kills Al Jazeera journalist in latest strike on Gaza refugee camp

Gaza City, Gaza - Al Jazeera on Saturday said an Israeli strike on a refugee camp in Gaza killed one of its journalists, the latest person to die despite a supposed ceasefire.

Israeli strikes on a refugee camp in Gaza killed a journalist working for Qatar-based Al Jazeera. © AFP/Eyad Baba

An Israeli military spokesman told the AFP its military "confirms it carried out a strike on Ahmed Wishah, who was a Hamas terrorist," but failed to provide any evidence to support their accusation.

In a statement on Saturday, Al Jazeera confirmed Wishah's death, and declared that it "condemns the deliberate killing of its Al Jazeera Mubasher Channel's cameraman Ahmed Wishah by Israeli occupation forces today."

A correspondent for the channel said the strike was carried out by a drone in the refugee camp and wounded several other people.

The broadcaster said Wishah's brother and fellow Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed had been killed in April "by Israeli shelling when he was traveling in his vehicle."

Israel's military on Saturday denied Al Jazeera's version of events, claiming Ahmed Wishah was killed in a "precise strike" alongside two other Hamas militants and that he had served as a "sniper operative" in Hamas.

"Alongside his work as an Al Jazeera photojournalist in recent years, Wishah was an operative in Hamas' military wing," the military said.

"In recent months, he advanced sniper attack plans and additional terrorist activities against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip," the military said.

Israel's attacks on Gaza have continued to claim civilian lives despite the supposed truce. While Jerusalem says it never targets journalists, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Israeli forces have killed more than 220 journalists since the war in Gaza erupted.