Israel kills chief of Hamas armed wing and his entire family in Gaza strike despite ceasefire

Gaza City, Palestine - Israel said on Wednesday it had killed the new head of Hamas' armed wing in Gaza , Mohammed Odeh, after killing his predecessor earlier this month despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Emergency teams arrived at the scene following Israeli airstrikes on a residential building in the Rimal area of Gaza City on May 26, 2026. © IMAGO / TheNews2

Since October 2023 attack, Israel has systematically targeted Hamas' leaders, both in Gaza and across the region.

Odeh is the fourth head of the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades Israel claims to have killed since the start of the Gaza siege.

In a joint statement, the Israeli military and the Shin Bet domestic security agency confirmed Odeh's death on Tuesday, saying he had been appointed head of the brigades after the May 15 killing of Ezzedine al-Haddad.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the "commander of the armed wing of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza was eliminated yesterday and sent to meet his associates in the depths of hell."

Contacted by AFP, a Hamas source said that Odeh's wife and two children were also killed in the airstrike, and that a funeral procession would take place on Wednesday in Gaza City.

The group never officially announced or confirmed Odeh as head of the brigades, but he had long been the head of its intelligence service and was one of the group's most senior surviving figures in the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday evening, a security source in Gaza told AFP that there was intense Israeli bombardment in western Gaza City.

The source said he had "no information on the target," but that "the scale and intensity of the attack fueled speculation that the target was commander Mohammed Odeh, who succeeded the martyred commander Ezzedine al-Haddad."