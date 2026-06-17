Israeli settlers torch West Bank mosque in latest act of escalating violence

Jiljiliya, Palestine - Israeli settlers set fire to a mosque in a West Bank village on Wednesday, the local mayor said, while AFP journalists at the site saw signs of arson and vandalism.

A Palestinian man walks past a charred wall as he inspects the damage inside a mosque burned by Israeli settlers overnight, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Jiljliya, on June 17, 2026. © ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP

The incident comes amid an increase in attacks against Palestinian communities by settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank since October 2023.

Osama Abdullah, head of the village council in Jiljiliya, north of Ramallah, told AFP that "settlers set fire to the ablution room, caused damage to the village's main mosque, and scrawled hostile slogans on the outer walls."

Israel's military did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

AFP journalists who visited the mosque on Wednesday reported that the ceiling, walls, and floors were blackened by smoke and flames.

They said graffiti in Hebrew had been scrawled on the walls, including some reading "vengeance" and "hi from the Hilltop Youth."

The Hilltop Youth are a group of Israelis in the West Bank who are regularly accused of violence towards Palestinians they seek to evict from areas they wish to take over.

Mayor Abdullah said settlers arrived to burn down the mosque between 2 AM and 3 AM but found its door was locked, so instead set fire to a room dedicated to ablutions on a lower floor.

He said Palestinian civil defense crews, along with young men from the village and neighboring areas, extinguished the blaze.