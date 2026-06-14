Lebanon complains to Security Council over alleged Israeli use of herbicide

Beirut, Lebanon - Lebanon's foreign ministry said it had lodged a complaint with the United Nations over Israel 's alleged spraying of herbicide glyphosate in Lebanese territory near the border earlier this year.

People look for survivors at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in Beirut’s southern suburbs on June 14, 2026. © IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP

In a statement circulated on Sunday, the ministry said it had sent a letter to the UN Security Council and the UN secretary-general this week to complain about the incident, which occurred in February.

The ministry said "laboratory tests and chemical analyses carried out on soil samples" in the south Lebanon border villages of Aita al-Shaab, Ras Naqura, and Dhayra "confirmed the use of glyphosate at high levels of concentration."

It said the levels "greatly exceed" those usually found in agricultural areas after regular use by farmers.

The statement said the complaint was based on a report from Lebanon's government-linked National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS).

At the time, the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon said Israel had notified it of its plans to spray a "non-toxic chemical substance" near the border and had warned peacekeepers to take shelter.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun had denounced the spraying as a "flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a crime against the environment and health."