Mount Everest climber carries Gaza children's dreams to the top of the world

Kathmandu, Nepal - Climber Mostafa Salameh is carrying a kite scribbled with dreams of Gaza's children to the summit of Mount Everest, seeking to raise awareness of the devastating toll of Israel's atrocities.

Mostafa Salameh is climbing to the top of Mount Everest carrying the handwritten dreams of Palestinian children in Gaza. © Screenshot/Instagram/mostafasalameh Tucked among his expedition gear is the kite in red, black, white, and green of the Palestinian flag, marked with handwritten messages from children in the Palestinian territory. Israel has killed more than 72,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry. The simple wishes – shaped by loss, grief, and displacement – reflect hope for a future beyond conflict. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Palestinian-Jordanian Salameh (56) also wants to raise $10 million for the UK-based charity Al-Khair Foundation, which provides nutrition, sanitation, shelter, and psychological support to Palestinians in Gaza. "We have all these dreams of the children of Gaza that's going to go up to the top of the world because they can't do anything now in Gaza," Salameh told AFP in a video interview. "They don't have homes or education. Everything is being done in a tent. And they don't have access to clean water, proper food or proper medication," said the mountaineer, who met the children at the Rafah border after they crossed into Egypt.

Amplifying the voices of Palestinian children

Palestinian children walk down a road in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 10, 2026. © BASHAR TALEB / AFP Israel's assault has displaced nearly Gaza's entire population and reduced huge swaths of the Palestinian territory to rubble. Hundreds of thousands of people are still living in tents. Conditions remain dire as Israel continues to launch deadly attacks despite a ceasefire that took effect in October last year. For Salameh, the expedition hopes to shine a light on the plight of the children and amplify their voices. Animals Humpback whales shatter records with epic swims between Australia and Brazil "The whole world is closing their eyes when it comes to Palestine," said Salameh, who hopes to make the summit before the spring climbing season wraps up in the next few weeks. "It's about awareness on what these children are going through and at the same time to raise money." The messages inscribed on the kite reflect both ambition and grief – children hoping to become doctors or engineers to rebuild their shattered homes, alongside stark reminders of loss. One girl, Munira, asked Salameh to write the number 47 on the kite. "I said, what is number 47? And she replied that it was the number of all her family members who have been killed," he said.

Salameh dreams of seeing free Palestine

Mostafa Salameh's dream is to visit a free Palestine one day. © Screenshot/Instagram/mostafasalameh Born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents and raised in a refugee camp, Salameh's own journey has been shaped by struggle and determination. He was working at a hotel in Edinburgh in 2004, pursuing a career in hospitality, when a vivid dream changed his life. He saw that he was standing on the top of Everest, reciting the azan, the Islamic call to prayer. "This is where the journey started. I had never climbed a mountain in my life before that," he said. He made his first attempt to scale the world's highest peak a year later at the age of 35. But he made it to the summit only on his third attempt in 2008. Since then, he has completed the Explorer's Grand Slam – a challenge that involves climbing the highest peaks on each continent and skiing to both the North and South Poles. Many of his expeditions have been for a purpose – raising funds for Syria, blind children, and cancer patients. Although he had vowed not to return to the Everest, seeing the atrocities in Gaza became the motivation he needed. "I'm a Jordanian originally, my family is from Palestine, and I relate to what these kids are going through," he said. After nine months of preparation, Salameh is hoping the climb will result in something both symbolic and tangible. "When you have some cause that you really believe in, in your heart and soul and mind, I think it can push you to go and do it," he said. "If we can make a little change, I would be happy."