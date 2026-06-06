New poll finds countries across the world have unfavorable views of Israel and Netanyahu

Washington DC - A new poll found that numerous countries across the world have "unfavorable" views of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid deadly assaults on both Gaza and Lebanon.

A recent Pew Research Center poll found that the majority of 36 countries surveyed hold unfavorable views of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © HAZEM BADER / AFP

A recent Pew Research Center poll – which surveyed 44,657 adults across 36 countries between February 8 and May 13 – found that a median of 67% hold an unfavorable view of the country, while only 25% view it positively.

Every European country surveyed held negative views, while some sub-Saharan African countries held the most favorable views.

When asked about Netanyahu's leadership, the majority of countries were not confident he would "do the right thing regarding world affairs."

The poll found that the bulk of the negative views were held by younger adults, people from Muslim countries, and those who identified as being on the political left in their country.

The US has a notably wide gap in political ideology, as 83% of liberals and 37% of conservatives have unfavorable views of Israel – a 46-point difference, and the most of any country surveyed.

The results come as experts warn Israel has committed a genocidal assault on Gaza, as well as continued attacks on Lebanon, despite a recent ceasefire.