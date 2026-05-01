Palestinian soccer chief refuses to shake hands with Israeli official at FIFA meeting: "We are suffering"

Vancouver, Canada - Palestinian soccer federation President Jibril Rajoub refused to take part in a photo opportunity with Israel soccer official Basim Sheikh Suliman in a tense incident at the end of FIFA ' s Congress on Thursday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (c.) interacts with the President of the Palestine Football Association Jibril Rajoub (r.) as the Vice-President of Israel Football Association Basim Sheikh Suliman (l.) looks on at the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, on April 30, 2026. © DON MACKINNON / AFP

After both Rajoub and Suliman had addressed delegates, FIFA President Gianni Infantino invited both men to stand alongside him.

Rajoub declined the gesture, refusing repeated attempts by Infantino to encourage him to participate in the moment.

At one point, Rajoub could be heard to say: "We are suffering."

The Palestinian Football Association recently appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over FIFA's refusal to sanction Israel over soccer clubs based in the West Bank.

The PFA maintains that clubs based in West Bank settlements should not be allowed to compete in leagues controlled by Israeli authorities.

In 2024, United Nations experts said at least eight soccer clubs had been identified as playing in "Israeli colonial settlements" and called on FIFA to "fulfill its responsibility to respect human rights."