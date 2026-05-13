Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli fire in West Bank village

Ramallah, Palestine - Palestinian health officials said a teenager was killed by Israeli fire in a West Bank village on Wednesday, the latest in a series of violent Israeli attacks the occupied territory.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said a teenager in the West Bank had been shot in the chest during a raid by settlers backed by Israeli troops. © IMAGO / Middle East Images

The health ministry in Ramallah identified the victim as 16-year-old Yusef Ali Kaabnah, saying he was "killed by occupation bullets" near the town of Jiljilya, north of Ramallah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said he had been shot in the chest during a raid by Israeli settlers who were accompanied by Israeli troops.

Four others were injured in the incident, it added.

The Israeli military told AFP it was looking into the incident.

Violence has increased in the West Bank since the start of Israel's assault on Gaza in October 2023, deemed a genocide by numerous human rights organizations and experts.