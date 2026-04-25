Palestinians vote in first elections since Israel's Gaza siege

Palestine - Palestinians in the West Bank and a central area of Gaza began voting Saturday in municipal elections in a first vote since Israel's Gaza siege .

A Palestinian woman casts her ballot at a polling station during municipal elections in Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on April 25, 2026. © BASHAR TALEB / AFP

Nearly 1.5 million people are registered to vote in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as well as 70,000 people in Gaza's Deir el-Balah area, according to the Ramallah-based Central Elections Commission.

Polling stations opened at 7 AM.

AFP footage from Al-Bireh in the West Bank and Deir el-Balah in Gaza showed election officials in polling stations as Palestinians arrived to cast ballots.

Most electoral lists are aligned with president Mahmud Abbas' secular-nationalist Fatah party or running as independents.

There are no lists affiliated with Hamas, which controls nearly half of the Gaza Strip.

In most cities, Fatah-backed tickets will run against independent lists headed by candidates from factions such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (Marxist-Leninist).

Mahmud Bader, a businessman from the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, where two adjacent refugee camps have been under Israeli military control for over a year, said he would vote despite having little hope for meaningful change.

"Whether candidates are independent or partisan, it has no effect and will have no effect or benefit for the city," he told AFP.

"The (Israeli) occupation is the one that rules Tulkarem. It would only be an image shown to the international media – as if we have elections, a state or independence."

In many cities, including Nablus and Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, only one list has been submitted, meaning it wins automatically without needing a vote.

Polling stations in the West Bank will close at 7 PM, while polls in Deir al-Balah will close at 5 PM to facilitate counting in daylight due to the lack of electricity in the war-devastated strip, the elections commission told AFP.

UN coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov commended the commission for organizing a "credible process."

"Saturday's elections represent an important opportunity for Palestinians to exercise their democratic rights during an exceptionally challenging period," Alakbarov said in a statement ahead of polls.