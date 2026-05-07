Trump administration restarts bid to deport Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration has restarted deportation proceedings against Mohsen Mahdawi over his opposition to Israel's genocide in Gaza , having fired the judge who dismissed the case.

The Trump administration has restarted deportation proceedings against Mohsen Mahdawi over his pro-Palestinian activism. © AFP/Mukta Joshi/Getty Images

The US Board of Immigration Appeals made the decision to reopen Mahdawi's case mere weeks after the Trump administration fired Nina Froes, the Massachusetts-based immigration judge who blocked his deportation in February.

In overturning Froes' decision, Trump's Department of Justice continues down a road of accusing the pro-Palestinian activist of being antisemitic, supporting terrorism, and threatening US foreign policy.

These claims are based on Mahdawi's leadership of pro-Palestinian campus protests at Columbia University in 2023 and 2024.

Mahdawi strictly opposes Israel's genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, which has been recognized as such by the United Nations. As part of his activism, he initiated an outreach program that worked with Jewish groups that also oppose the violence.

He was arrested and detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in April 2025 while attending a citizenship interview.

His detention and prosecution by the DOJ is part of an organized effort by the Trump administration to silence and crack down on critics of Israel and those who oppose the killing of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and elsewhere.