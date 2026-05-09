Trump's DOJ pressured immigration board to accelerate Mahmoud Khalil's deportation case

New York, New York - A recent report reveals that Palestinian rights activist Mahmoud Khalil's case has been fast-tracked for review by the Board of Immigration Appeals , as the Department of Justice continues to push for his deportation.

Mahmoud Khalil's case was fast-tracked for review by the Board of Immigration Appeals as part of an effort by the Department of Justice to have him deported, new documents reveal. © AFP/Adam Gray/Getty Images

Internal DOJ documents obtained by the New York Times reveal that Khalil has experienced unusual treatment by the immigration appeals system, which seems to have fast-tracked his case.

"Please process as quickly as possible," read one memo, from October, indicating that Khalil's case was given a high priority even before it was received by the Board of Immigration Appeals, which is legally required to operate independently from the DOJ.

In April, the board issued a final administrative removal order, effectively giving the go-ahead for Khalil's deportation. His lawyers insist he cannot legally be removed from the country while a separate federal case continues.

Once the case was received by the board, the decision came within only nine days. Such cases usually take months, if not years, to be finalized, especially if the subject is not in detention.

"That kind of timeline is unprecedented," Homero López, who served on the board under former President Joe Biden but was fired by the Trump administration, told the NYT. "Particularly for such a high-profile case on a novel legal issue."