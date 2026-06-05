UN doubles appeal for Lebanon aid to nearly $640 million amid ongoing Israeli assault

Geneva, Switzerland - The UN on Friday more than doubled its aid appeal for Lebanon as the country reels from Israel 's ongoing assault, saying nearly $640 million was needed over six months.

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese village of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, with the Beaufort Castle visible in the background, on June 4, 2026. © ABBAS FAKIH / AFP

"The humanitarian crisis in Lebanon is severe and deteriorating," the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a revised appeal for the country.

"Repeated displacements, insufficient shelter capacity and limited prospects for safe return are deepening vulnerability," it said, warning that "affected people are rapidly exhausting their coping capacities, and essential services are under increasing strain."

The UN had appealed for $308 million in March to support a massive emergency response led by Lebanon's government through to the end of May.

On Friday it said that another $331 million would be needed through the end of August.

Only $185 million had so far been received out of the initial appeal, OCHA said, adding that that amount had helped provide assistance to around 680,000 people between March 2 and May 31.

The aim now, it said, was to more than double that number to reach all of the 1.4 million people in Lebanon – around a quarter of the population – estimated to need humanitarian assistance in the country.