UN rights chief announces Lebanon mission to collect evidence of abuses amid Israeli assault

Geneva, Switzerland - The UN rights chief said Wednesday he would send a mission to Lebanon to collect evidence on alleged rights abuses since Israel launched its assault in March.

A man takes pictures of burning vehicles following an Israeli airstrike that hit a car in Sidon, Lebanon, on June 10, 2026. © MAHMOUD ZAYYAT / AFP

"Accountability cannot be overstated. Prompt and independent investigations into alleged violations of international humanitarian law must be conducted," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told journalists.

"This is why I have agreed with the government of Lebanon to conduct an impartial and independent assessment mission in the country."

"I will soon be deploying a team to collect information and evidence on alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law, and violations of international humanitarian law and related law committed by the parties to the armed conflict in the country since March 2."

Lebanese authorities say Israel has killed more than 3,600 people and displaced more than one million others since March 2.

On the Israeli side, 29 soldiers and one civilian contractor have been killed in Lebanon, according to the army.

Turk said that amid the "unimaginable civilian harm, suffering and displacement" caused by dozens of conflicts, "we have seen the economic and environmental consequences of fighting reverberate across the world."