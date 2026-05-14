US sanctions on UN expert on Palestine blocked by federal judge

Washington DC - A US judge on Wednesday imposed a temporary injunction on sanctions announced last year by Washington on a United Nations expert on the occupied Palestinian territories.

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese, sitting in front of an image of Nelson Mandela, addresses a press conference in Cape Town, South Africa, on October 28, 2025. © RODGER BOSCH / AFP

UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese was sanctioned in July 2025 after she publicly criticized Washington's policy on Gaza.

In announcing the sanctions, Secretary of State Marco Rubio slammed the UN expert's criticism of the US and said she recommended to the International Criminal Court that arrest warrants be issued against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Italian-born expert, who assumed her mandate in 2022, has faced harsh criticism by Israel and some of its allies over her relentless criticism and long-standing accusations that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza.

In his court order Wednesday, US District Judge Richard Leon granted a preliminary injunction against the sanctions, according to a court filing seen by AFP.

"Protecting the freedom of speech is 'always' in the public interest," Leon wrote in an opinion accompanying the order.