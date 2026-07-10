Joke of the Day for July 10, 2026: A funny for Summerween
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a scary silly for Summerween! Here's a spooky smile to brighten your day.
Joke of the Day
What kind of ghost has the best hearing?
The eeriest.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Warren Umoh