Joke of the Day for July 10, 2026: A funny for Summerween

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a scary silly for Summerween! Here's a spooky smile to brighten your day.

What kind of ghost has the best hearing?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

