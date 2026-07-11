Joke of the Day for July 11, 2026: A cat silly for Caturday!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Caturday! Here's a silly kitty to make you smile right meow.

What to kittens love to browse when shopping?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

