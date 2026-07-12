Joke of the Day for July 12, 2026: A piggy funny

Oink oink! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Sunday Funday. Here's a piggy silly to make you smile today.

What do you call a pig that does karate?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

