Joke of the Day for July 13, 2026: A starry silly
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a starry silly! Here's one to send you a constellation of smiles today.
Joke of the Day
Why do astronomers dislike Orion's Belt?
It's a big waist of space.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/José Reyes