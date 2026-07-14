Joke of the Day for July 14, 2026: A dog silly!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a doggone silly! Here's a puppy funny to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Why shouldn't your dog to the park to feed the ducks?
They keep trying to eat the pure breads!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Erin Vey