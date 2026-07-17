Joke of the Day for July 17, 2026: A knock-knock funny!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for some Friday fun! Here's a singing silly to make you smile today.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock.
Who’s there?
Little old lady.
Little old lady who?
Wow, I didn’t know you could yodel!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Scott Umstattd