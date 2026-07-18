Joke of the Day for July 18, 2026: A cat silly for Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived right on time for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile today.
Joke of the Day
What is a cat's favorite cat-ch phrase?
"Live long and paw-sper."
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Tran Mau Tri Tam