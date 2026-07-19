Joke of the Day for July 19, 2026: Scoop up some silly for National Ice Cream Day!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time to celebrate National Ice Cream Day! Here one to lick up some laughs.

HERE IS PLACE FOR THE JOKE

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

