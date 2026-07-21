Joke of the Day for July 21, 2026: Wild with funny!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a wild funny! Here's some animal antics to make you smile.

What runs around the forest making other animals yawn?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

