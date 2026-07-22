Joke of the Day for July 22, 2026: Schooling with some silly
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to school you with the sillies! Here's one to make you smile today.
Joke of the Day
Did you hear about the kidnapping at school?
It's OK, he woke up.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Jelleke Vanooteghem