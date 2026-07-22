Joke of the Day for July 22, 2026: Schooling with some silly

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to school you with the sillies! Here's one to make you smile today.

It's OK, he woke up.

Did you hear about the kidnapping at school?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

