Joke of the Day for July 23, 2026: A sweeping silly
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a sweeping silly! Here's one to turn your frown upside down today.
Joke of the Day
What did the broom say to commiserate with the vacuum?
"I'm so tired of everybody pushing us around."
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Magnus S & No Revisions