Joke of the Day for July 24, 2026: A chicky chuckle
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a chicky chuckle to make you smile! Here's a yummy silly for your Friday.
Joke of the Day
What is a baby chick's favorite plant?
Eggplants.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Omar Lopez-Rincon