Joke of the Day for July 25, 2026: A catastic silly for Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with one for Caturday! Here's a one jumping for joy to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Day
Why are kittens great at jumping?
They can easily cat-a-pult!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Gerry Roarty