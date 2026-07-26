Joke of the Day for July 26, 2026: A funny bunny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a funny bunny! Here's one hopped up on silly to make you smile today.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a rich bunny?
A million-hare.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Steven Weeks