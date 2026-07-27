Joke of the Day for July 27, 2026: A sunny silly

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a sunny silly this Monday! Here's one to start of your week with a laugh.

What should you do if you get rejected for a job at a sunscreen factory?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

