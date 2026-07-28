Joke of the Day for July 28, 2026: Raising the roof with laughs
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with one to raise the roof with laughs! Here's one to make you smile wide today.
Joke of the Day
How much did the comedian charge for a joke about a roof?
The first one was on the house.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Robin Kutesa