Joke of the Day for July 29, 2026: A buzzing funny!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived and its buzzing with fully! Here's a summertime silly to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
What does a bee do when it's hot?
It takes off its yellow jacket.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Dmitry Grigoriev