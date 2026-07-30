Joke of the Day for July 30, 2026: Yee-haw!
Yee-haw! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived and riding high on some silly. Here's a funny to roundup your laughs.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a happy cowboy?
A jolly rancher.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Ante Hamersmit