Joke of the Day for July 31, 2026: Buzzing with funny!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a Friday funny! Here's a silly to get you buzzing with laughs today.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a bee that can't make up its mind?
A maybe.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Jason Leung