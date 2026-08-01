Joke of the Day for August 1, 2026: Happy Caturday!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with one to celebrate Caturday! Here's a furball of a funny to make you smile right meow.

Joke of the Day

What subject do cats like best in school?

Hiss-tory.

Joke of the Day for August 1, 2026: Happy Caturday!
Joke of the Day for August 1, 2026: Happy Caturday!  © Unsplash/Hamza Zaidi

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Hamza Zaidi

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