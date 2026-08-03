Joke of the Day for August 3, 2026: Yo-ho-ho and a bottle of funny!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a "yo-ho-ho and a bottle of funny." It's a pirates life and a barrel of laughs for you, matey!

Where do pirates get their hooks from?

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