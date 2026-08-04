Joke of the Day for August 4, 2026: A flock of funny!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a flock of funny! Here's a silly to make you chuckle.

What did the flamingo say when he was ready to date?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

