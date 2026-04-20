Joke of the Day for April 20, 2026: Kick off your week with a flying funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick off your week with a laugh! Here's a flying funny to add some magic to your day.
Joke of the Day
What's Peter Pan's favorite animal?
A tinkerbull.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Ale Matei