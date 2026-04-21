Joke of the Day for April 21, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock your 'stache off

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to knock your 'stache off! Here's one to make you chuckle.

I moustache you something, but I'll shave it for later.

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

