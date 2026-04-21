Joke of the Day for April 21, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock your 'stache off
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to knock your 'stache off! Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Moustache.
Moustache who?
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Alan Hardman