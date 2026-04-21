Joke of the Day for April 21, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock your 'stache off

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to knock your 'stache off! Here's one to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Knock, knock.

Who's there?

Moustache.

Moustache who?

I moustache you something, but I'll shave it for later.
Joke of the Day for April 21, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock your 'stache off
Joke of the Day for April 21, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock your 'stache off  © Unsplash/Alan Hardman

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Alan Hardman

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