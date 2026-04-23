Joke of the Day for April 23, 2026: A killa gorilla knock-knock joke
Today's Joke of the Day is a killa gorilla! Here's one to make you smile, animal style.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Gorilla.
Gorilla who?
Gorilla me a hamburger, please!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema