Joke of the Day for April 24, 2026: A yummy funny knock-knock joke
Today's Joke of the Day is a very veggie silly! Here's a yummy funny to make you laugh your way to the weekend.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Lettuce.
Lettuce who?
Lettuce in, it's cold out here!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Gabriel Mihalcea