Joke of the Day for April 24, 2026: A yummy funny knock-knock joke

Today's Joke of the Day is a very veggie silly! Here's a yummy funny to make you laugh your way to the weekend.

Lettuce in, it's cold out here!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

