Joke of the Day for April 24, 2026: A yummy funny knock-knock joke

Today's Joke of the Day is a very veggie silly! Here's a yummy funny to make you laugh your way to the weekend.

Joke of the Day

Knock, knock.

Who's there?

Lettuce.

Lettuce who?

Lettuce in, it's cold out here!

Joke of the Day for April 24, 2026: A yummy funny knock-knock joke
Joke of the Day for April 24, 2026: A yummy funny knock-knock joke  © Unsplash/Gabriel Mihalcea

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Gabriel Mihalcea

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